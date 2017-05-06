Top police officials are relieved following NPA attacks in Amulong, Cagayan, and in Maddela, Quirino, which killed one policeman

CAGAYAN, Philippines – Two ranking officials of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Cagayan Valley region have been relieved of their posts following two major attacks of the New People's Army (NPA) over the week.

Police Chief Superintendent Eliseo Rasco, a graduate of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 1986, was relieved of his position as Cagayan Valley regional police chief.

The PNP-Cagayan Valley information office told Rappler that the new regional director, Chief Superintendent Robert Quenery, a graduate of PMA Class of 1985, assumed office on Saturday, May 6.

Rasco was relieved only 5 months after he was assigned as director in December 2016.

The relief came after NPA rebels attacked the police stations of Maddela town in Quirino province and in Amulung town in Cagayan.

The attack in Quirino resulted in the death of one policeman.

In his speech, Quenery ordered all unit commanders to be more vigilant and "intensify security and target hardening measures in all installations against [communist rebels]."

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent Amorsolo dela Cruz, Cagayan provincial police chief, was also relieved of his post starting Friday, May 5, along with Amulung police Reymond Asistores.

The relief was in connection to the the attack in Amulung town, police said. (READ: Top NPA commander nabbed in Cagayan). – Rappler.com