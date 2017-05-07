The BRP Davao Del Sur is the second Strategic Sealift Vessel of the Philippine Navy. It is a versatile ship that can serve as a one-stop operations center at sea.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Navy's second brand new landing dock vessel, the BRP Davao Del Sur, is arriving Monday, May 8.

The BRP Davao Del Sur departed Surabaya, Indonesia for Manila last week, May 4, and is expected to arrive on Monday, according to Navy spokesperson Captain Lued Lincuna.

Rear Admiral Gaudecio Collado, commander of the Philippine Fleet was in Indonesia last week to conduct the ceremonial Sail Away to the vessel. The commissioning rites is expected to follow soon.

BRP Davao Del Sur is the navy's second Strategic Sealift Vessel (SSV), following the arrival of the BRP Tarlac in June 2016. The two brand new ships cost the previous Aquino administration US$4 billion (P85 million).

It is a much awaited asset of the Philippine Navy. The SSV has ability to serve as one-stop operations center at sea, crucial in sending quick deployments such as in humanitarian assistance and disaster response.

"It will complement our first, the BRP Tarlac, of course. It will have an impact on our HADR [high availability disaster recovery] operations because it's a very big vessel. It can accomodate a lot of cargo and a lot of personnel," said Lincuna.

Measuring 123 meters long and with a maximum carrying capacity of 11,583 tons, the SSVs can transport heavy equipment, supplies, and troops to anywhere in the archipelago. It has provisions for 121 crew members and can house up to 500 soldiers. It can also carry up to 3 naval helicopters on its heli-deck and two "baby boats" in its rear hold. No other load-bearing ship in the Navy's fleet can compare.

The BRP Tarlac has also been recently deployed to conduct naval blockades in southern Philippines, helping in the military's operations against local terrorists.

It will also participate in the Philippines-US Balikatan exercises scheduled this week. – Rappler.com