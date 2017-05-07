The police says it is not a terror attack because the bomb had a specific target

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang called on the public to be calm in the wake of two deadly blasts in Quiapo, Manila. (READ: 2 dead, 6 injured in twin Quiapo blasts)

"We urge our people to refrain from forwarding news from unverified sources that may cause undue alarm and panic," said Palace spokesperson Ernesto Abella on Sunday, May 7.

Two people were killed and 6 others were hurt on Saturday, May 6, after twin blasts rocked an area near the Manila Golden Mosque in Quiapo.

It comes a week after a April 28 pipe bomb explosion along Quezon Boulevard, also in Quiapo, hurt at least 14 people. (READ: Quiapo blast victim loses leg, alone in hospital)

Abella also made a nationwide call to report suspicious activities. "While investigation is now ongoing, we ask the public to remain alert and immediately report to authorities any suspicious activity or movement," Abella said.

The police was quick to dismiss the blast as a terror act because the attack had a specific target, according to NCRPO chief Director Oscar Albayalde.

International terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS) earlier claimed responsibility for the earlier April 28 blast, but authorities also dismissed it as propagada. The police claimed the attack was related to a local scuffle. (READ: Quiapo blast victim loses leg, alone in hospital)

"We are saddened by the loss of lives brought by yesterday’s night explosions in Quiapo. We likewise wish for the immediate recovery of those who were wounded," Abella added.

– Rappler.com