MANILA, Philippines – Ride-hailing company Grab said the unidentified motorcycle-riding delivery boy who died in the Quiapo explosion on Saturday, May 6, was one of their own.

"We are deeply saddened the incident took the lives of two civilians, including one of our GrabExpress partners," Grab Philippines said in a statement on Sunday, May 7.

Two people died in a blast near the Manila Golden Mosque in Quiapo on Saturday. The casualties were the Grab driver and the man who received the package that contained the bomb, a certain Mohamad Bainga.

The company did not name the driver.

Grab is a ridesharing company that partners with owners of vehicles, including motorcycles, who agree to drive for customers who book rides through a mobile application. GrabExpress is dedicated to the delivery of packages.

CCTV footage of the explosion obtained by Rappler showed the motorcycle rider appearing to be asking for directions before proceeding to an area along Norzagaray Street in Quiapo, where the explosion happened a few seconds later.

Grab vowed to cooperate with authorities. "We are one with authorities in pursuing justice for those who needlessly lost their lives and were hurt. We pledge our full support and cooperation in the conduct of their investigation," the company said.

"Grab and our GrabExpress partners will remain vigilant and work with the police to take extra care in areas that may be identified as at risk for such incidences," Grab added.

A second blast occurred two hours later, very near the site where the two men died. It injured police officers deployed to process the crime scene.

Saturday's twin blasts happened a week after another bombing incident – along Quezon Boulevard, also in Quiapo – where 14 people were hurt.

– Rappler.com