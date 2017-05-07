Authorities reject claims of involvement by the Islamic State, saying that an imam was the likely target of the attack

MANILA, Philippines – Two people died while 6 others were injured when twin explosions hit the capital's busy Quiapo district on Saturday night, May 6.

Police believe imam Nasser Abinal was the likely target of the attack, possibly due to personal reasons, his work, or his religion.

The authorities have rejected claims of involvement by the Islamic State (ISIS).

The first explosion took place before 6 pm after a hired delivery man handed over a package to a certain Mohamad Bainga, an aide of Abinal. The bomb set off immediately, killing them both.

Two hours after the first explosion, as police were combing the blast site, another explosion rocked the area.

In the wake of the blasts, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella urged the public to stay alert and to avoid spreading "unverified" news that may cause panic.

Over a week ago, an explosion also left 14 people injured in Quiapo, as the Philippines was hosting the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

ISIS also claimed responsibility for that explosion, but police insisted it was not a terrorist attack and not related to the gathering of ASEAN leaders.

– Rappler.com