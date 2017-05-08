Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte joins other world leaders in congratulating Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election Sunday, May 7

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is looking forward to working with the incoming administration of Emmanuel Macron in France, Malacañang said Monday, May 8.

"President Rodrigo Roa Duterte extends his congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his election as President of France," Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

"France is one of the biggest trading partners of the Philippines in the European Union (EU), and we look forward to working with the incoming Macron administration to enhance PH-FR bilateral relations," Abella added.

Pro-EU centrist Macron stormed to victory in the French presidential election, roundly defeating his far-right rival Marine Le Pen in a run-off vote.

The former investment banker's electoral win – 65.17% of votes versus Le Pen's 34.83% – makes him France's youngest-ever leader.

Western leaders largely hailed the result after the shock of Britain's vote to leave the EU and the election of Donald Trump in the United States.

Leading the list is Trump himself, who tweeted: "Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his big win today as the next President of France. I look very much forward to working with him!"

Macron has also had post-victory phone conversations with British Prime Minister Theresa May as well as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"Happy that the French chose a European future," European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker wrote on Twitter.

EU Council President Donald Tusk also offered his congratulations, saying the French had chosen "liberty, equality, and fraternity" and "said no to the tyranny of fake news."

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani told Agence France-Presse: "We have received a vote of confidence from France in the European Union."

Defeated US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who like Macron had her campaign hacked, also tweeted: "Victory for Macron, for France, the EU, & the world. Defeat to those interfering w/democracy. (But the media says I can't talk about that)." – With reports from Agence France-Presse / Rappler.com