Bacoor City Mayor Lani Mercado-Revilla erroneously tweets about Imelda Marcos' supposed death, but the mayor claims she was hacked

MANILA, Philippines – The Iron Butterfly is still here.

Ilocos Norte 2nd District Representative Imelda Marcos was an early bird during the House session on Monday, May 8, several hours after social media went abuzz about her supposed death.

"Ito, buhay pa (I'm still alive)… [I'm] very well," said Marcos, who was wearing a green terno.

"Ito nakakapasok pa 'ko sa Congress tsaka nangunguna kami (I still go to Congress and I'm even early)," added Marcos, who was surrounded by her staff as she spoke to the media.

The 87-year-old had to ask for her staff's help to clarify questions from reporters.

Late Sunday evening, May 7, Bacoor City Mayor Lani Mercado-Revilla tweeted her condolences to the Marcos family for the supposed death of the family matriarch.

"Our condolences to the Marcos family. It was a pleasure and a privilege to work with Cong. Imelda Romualdez Marcos," said Mercado-Revilla, who was previously Cavite 2nd District representative.

Revilla deleted the tweet about a minute after posting, but netizens were quick to take screenshots of her post.

The Bacoor mayor then tweeted an apology on Monday morning.

"I would like to apologize for my tweet which I have erased. I received a news break message informing the public about Mrs. Marcos," said Revilla.

But she also deleted the apology tweet.

A staff member of her cousin-in-law, Cavite 2nd District Representative Strike Revilla, then told House reporters that the Bacoor mayor's Twitter account was supposedly hacked.

"Hindi si Mayor ang nag-send ng condolences kay Mrs Marcos. Hindi din siya ang nag-send ng apology. Her account was hacked. Pinapa-investigate na kung ano nangyari," said Amy Manzo.

(It was not Mayor who sent the condolences for Mrs Marcos. She was also not the one who issued the apology. Her account was hacked. We are investigating how it happened.)

Marcos, however, is not bearing any grudges against Mercado-Revilla. The lawmaker even considers herself lucky she was able to correct the false news. (READ: LOOK BACK: The 1972 assassination attempt on Imelda Marcos)

"Eh ang ibig sabihin nun siguro suwerte kasi sasabihin na hindi tama (That probably means I got lucky because I can correct what was wrong)," said Marcos. – Rappler.com