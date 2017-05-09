The coconuts were apparently altered or had their coconut water drained, leading to the discovery of about P11 million in suspected shabu following an inspection

NEGROS ORIENTAL, Philippines – Some P11 million in illegal drugs hidden in coconuts were intercepted inside the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Dumaguete City on Sunday, May 7.

Jail warden Chief Inspector Prizel Arevalo said two people, an adult and a minor, delivered some 30 coconuts to an inmate identified as Joram Catan, who is facing drug charges.

Jail guards waited for the mass to end before they conducted a search of the coconuts, along with the cans of milk and fruit cocktail. The two suspects left the facility without meeting with the inmate first. Arevalo added the delivery was made to appear like a potential dessert to avoid suspicion.

The guards became suspicious, however, after 6 of the 30 coconuts were “altered” and “emptied” of coconut water. This resulted in the discovery of 4 sachets of suspected shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) with an estimated weight of one kilogram.

Arevalo said the inmate denied any knowledge about drugs that were supposed to be delivered to him.

For his part, Senior Superintendent Hernan Grande, director of the BJMP in Negros Island Region, said that the illegal drugs were forwarded to the Philippine National Police Crime Laboratory, adding that investigation is still ongoing. – Rappler.com