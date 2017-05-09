The 80-year-old former Pangasinan lawmaker is back in government after a long break from politics

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte appointed former speaker Jose de Venecia Jr as special envoy for inter-cultural dialogue.

Malacañang announced this on Tuesday, May 9, along with other appointees to different government posts signed by the President in April.

According to Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) spokesperson Robespierre Bolivar, De Venecia will serve in his new post until September 2017.

"JDV was appointed Special Envoy for Inter-Cultural Dialogue, April to Sept 2017," Bolivar said in a text message to reporters.

Malacañang has yet not given details of De Venecia's tasks under his new post.

Duterte signed De Venecia's appointment papers exactly a month after they met in Malacañang.

De Venecia is the founding chairperson of the standing committee of the International Conference of Political Parties (ICAPP), founder of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), and co-chair of the International Association of Parliamentarians for Peace (IAPP).

He served as speaker of the House of Representatives from 1992 to 1998, and from 2001 to 2008, or during the presidencies of Fidel Ramos and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, respectively. He was representative of the 4th District of Pangasinan for a total of 6 terms.

De Venecia was also a peace envoy during the Ramos administration, and made a failed bid for president in 1998, finishing a distant second to Joseph Estrada.

He was one of Arroyo's allies, but they had a falling out after his son, businessman Joey de Venecia, dragged the then-president and her husband, Jose Miguel Arroyo, into the NBN-ZTE corruption scandal in 2007. – Rappler.com