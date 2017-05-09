China lauds the Philippines for its 'promotion and protection of human rights,' as 45 other UN member states voice concern over drug-related killings

MANILA, Philippines – While dozens of countries hit the Philippines over drug-related killings, China hailed its newfound ally for its "relentless efforts" to promote human rights, and backed the war on drugs waged by President Rodrigo Duterte.

China's representative, Ma Zhaoxu, also urged the world to respect Philippine sovereignty and support the country's anti-drug campaign.

"China highly appreciates the relentless efforts made by the Philippines for the promotion and protection of human rights, and the remarkable achievements it has made," Ma said on Monday, May 8, at the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) undertaken by the UN Human Rights Council.

Ma made these remarks as the Philippines on Monday underwent the UPR at the UN headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

The UPR checks the human rights records of each UN member state. Created in 2006, it aims "to improve the human rights situation in all countries and address human rights violations wherever they occur."

UN member states like the Philippines have to undergo the UPR every 4 years. Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, co-head of the Philippine delegation, spoke on behalf of the Philippines during the UPR on Monday.

In a 30-minute opening statement, Cayetano denied that there is a new wave of killings under Duterte. He also slammed Western media for "inaccurately reporting" on Duterte's drug war by using "alternative facts" provided by Duterte's opponents.

China: Respect Philippine sovereignty

After Cayetano's speech, countries took turns in delivering interventions, and at least 45 UN member states voiced concern over the spate of killings in the Philippines.

China was the 22nd country to speak after Cayetano's opening speech.

"China warmly welcomes the delegation of the Philippines to the UPR. We appreciate Senator Cayetano for his very convincing briefing," Ma said in his intervention on behalf of China.

Ma also called illegal drugs the "enemy of mankind." He added that "many developing countries, including China, are victims of illegal drugs."

China has been identified even by Duterte as a source of drug traffickers.

Ma said, "We share the sentiments of the Philippine people, and support President Duterte and the Philippine government in taking a holistic approach in the campaign against illegal drugs."

"China hopes that the international community respects the traditional sovereignty of the Philippines and supports the Philippines in its efforts to combat illegal drugs through our cooperation," China's representative added.

West Philippine Sea dispute

Ma then made proposals to "address the root cause of illegal drugs through development," and to "strengthen international cooperation to combat illegal drugs and trafficking in persons."

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Zhao Jianhua has repeatedly said he supports Duterte's anti-drug campaign, as Duterte seeks to boost ties with the Asian giant. (READ: China offers Philippines weapons for drug war)

Experts say China's support, however, comes at a cost.

The Philippines remains embroiled in a dispute with China over the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea), and Duterte has chosen to go softer on China to preserve the two countries' bilateral ties.

The Philippines, for one, decided not to cite its legal victory against Beijing during the recently concluded Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila. (READ: China lobbying? How the ASEAN statement evolved)

Former foreign secretary Albert del Rosario said that by doing so, the Philippines is off to a "perilous road." – Rappler.com