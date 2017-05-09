An improvised explosive device attached to a police vehicle goes off in Mamasapano, Maguindanao

MANILA, Philippines – At least 3 policemen were injured on Tuesday, May 9, after an improvised explosive device (IED) attached to a police vehicle exploded in Mamasapano, Maguindanao.

The 3 cops, all members of the Rajah Buayan municipal police office, were on board a Mahindra jeep on their way to the provincial headquarters for a conference at around 10:15 am when the IED exploded in Sitio Paso, Barangay Manongkang.

The 3 injured cops were rushed to the Maguindanao Provincial Hospital.

They were identified as the following:

PO3 Harim Ampatuan

PO3 Ali Malik

PO1 Norudin Olympian

The incident is still being investigated, according to Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) police regional director Chief Superintendent Reuben Theodore Sindac. – Rappler.com