3 cops injured in Maguindanao blast
MANILA, Philippines – At least 3 policemen were injured on Tuesday, May 9, after an improvised explosive device (IED) attached to a police vehicle exploded in Mamasapano, Maguindanao.
The 3 cops, all members of the Rajah Buayan municipal police office, were on board a Mahindra jeep on their way to the provincial headquarters for a conference at around 10:15 am when the IED exploded in Sitio Paso, Barangay Manongkang.
The 3 injured cops were rushed to the Maguindanao Provincial Hospital.
They were identified as the following:
- PO3 Harim Ampatuan
- PO3 Ali Malik
- PO1 Norudin Olympian
The incident is still being investigated, according to Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) police regional director Chief Superintendent Reuben Theodore Sindac. – Rappler.com