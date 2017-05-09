(UPDATED) It has 'received credible information that terrorist groups may be planning to conduct kidnapping operations targeting foreign nationals in the areas of Palawan'

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The United States (US) embassy in the Philippines issued on Tuesday, May 9, a travel advisory for the province of Palawan.

"The US Embassy has received credible information that terrorist groups may be planning to conduct kidnapping operations targeting foreign nationals in the areas of Palawan Province, Philippines, to include Puerto Princesa City, and the areas surrounding Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park," read the travel advisory posted on the US Embassy website.

It added, "US citizens are advised to carefully consider this information as they make their travel plans and to review personal security plans, avoid large crowds and gatherings, and remain vigilant at all times."

The Philippine military said it has no information on any terror threat in Palawan, but it will monitor the situation.

"We are actually not aware as to where the American embassy obtained that information. It did not come from [the] Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). But we are going to monitor and look into it. Our monitoring and vigilance continue," said AFP Public Affairs Office chief Colonel Edgard Arevalo.

The US embassy travel advisory also reminded US citizens of a Worldwide Caution dated March 6, which warned about "an ongoing threat of terrorist actions and violence against US citizens and interests abroad, including the Philippines."

The US embassy said extremists have targeted "public venues where large crowds gather," such as sporting events, theaters, markets, and mass transportation systems, including airlines.

"Crowded nightclubs, shopping malls, buses and popular restaurants have also been targets. US citizens should be mindful of the importance of taking preventative measures to ensure their safety and security while traveling and residing in the Philippines‎," the US embassy warned. – Rappler.com