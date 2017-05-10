The former official revives the 2015 proposal of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology to solve the problem of jail congestion in the National Capital Region

MANILA, Philippines – Former vice president Jejomar Binay has asked the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to reconsider the proposed "integrated jail facility" in Metro Manila.

Binay made the call in a letter to acting Interior Secretary Catalino Cuy dated May 8, according to a press statement from the former official's office on Wednesday, May 10.

In his letter, Binay complained that jail congestion is a "standing concern" that has not been responded with "concrete action," thus worsening the problem.

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) proposed the creation of a regional jail in Metro Manila in 2005, following the death of 6 inmates in the Parañaque City jail, supposedly because of poor jail conditions.

"I believe the proposal remains relevant and concrete action to implement it more urgent considering the serious problem of congestion in the jail facilities in the local governments of Metro Manila," said Binay, who supported the proposal when he was Makati mayor.

BJMP data show that on average, its detention centers are at 380% overcapacity. In most congested jails, the overcapacity reaches levels of more than 2,000%.

The problem was also cited by Manila police who were caught detaining prisoners in a secret jail cell.

The 2005 BJMP proposal outlined the creation of a "jail community" where inmates from all 21 Metro Manila jails are to be detained.

BJMP workers are promised to receive housing inside the complex where there would also be a hospital, school, lodging facilities for visitors, livelihood centers, and a farm.

The jail complex was proposed to be built on a 96-hectare property in San Mateo, Rizal.

Binay recalled that the BJMP had already prepared blueprints for the facility.

There were bills filed in both the Senate and the House of Representatives supporting the creation of a jail facility for Metro Manila, but both did not prosper in Congress.

It was a rare public statement from Binay, who has kept out of the public eye since he lost in the presidential race a year ago. (READ: A year after defeat, Jejomar Binay back to what he loves most) – Rappler.com