Colleagues of Senator Alan Peter Cayetano welcome his appointment to the Department of Foreign Affairs

MANILA, Philippines – Members of the Senate contingent to the powerful Commission on Appointments (CA) welcomed the designation of their colleague, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, as the new secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III, chairman of the CA, congratulated Cayetano, who was once his rival for the Senate presidency. He said Cayetano is "highly qualified" for the job.

"Congratulations to Secretary Cayetano. He deserves it as he worked very hard to prepare for the job," Pimentel said in a text message.

On Cayetano's confirmation, he added: "I don't foresee any issue. Mabait na tao 'yan (He's a nice person). Highly qualified pa (too)."

Senator Panfilo Lacson, chairman of the CA committee on foreign affairs, echoed the same sentiment and even proposed that some rules be suspended to expedite Cayetano's confirmation.

"I hope that we can confirm Senator Cayetano's nomination right after he completes the submission of the documentary requirements and the publication rule has been complied with so he can immediately assume office as DFA secretary," Lacson said in a text message.

"With the permission of the majority of the members of the CA, we can even suspend the rules and waive all the requirements out of courtesy to a sitting member of the Senate as well as the CA itself and confirm him by acclamation," he added.

Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto and Majority Leader Vicente Sotto III, ex-officio members of the CA, shared the same view, with both saying Cayetano is a suitable choice.

"Alan is an excellent choice. He is bright, studious, listens well, and diplomatic when need be. He will do well for the President and our people. I expect him to breeze through the CA. I will nominate him," Recto said in a text message.

"Alan will swiftly pass the CA. Aside from being qualified, tradition dictates that a former member of Congress and CA member is never given a hard time," Sotto said in a separate message.

Minority Senator Francis Pangilinan, also a CA member, wished Cayetano well.

"We wish him well and we hope he can make a positive difference in the executive department," said the opposition senator.

Cayetano will replace Acting Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo, a career diplomat who was installed after the CA rejected Perfecto Yasay Jr for lying about his American citizenship.

Cayetano is serving his last term in the Senate until 2019 and, should he accept the offer to join the Duterte Cabinet, has to give up his post in accordance with the 1987 Constitution.

Cayetano had been President Rodrigo Duterte's running mate in the 2016 elections. He had long been eyed as either foreign affairs or justice secretary, but could not be appointed due to the one-year ban on appointing losing candidates, which just lapsed.

The senator has been joining the President's trips abroad, apparently in preparation for his new career. (READ: Cayetano to UN: No new wave of killings in PH) – Rappler.com