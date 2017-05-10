Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III says OFWs, especially those in the Middle East, remain vulnerable to abuse by their employers

MANILA, Philippines – The country’s labor department plans to limit the deployment of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to the Middle East, Department of Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre Bello III said.

“I received a lot of concerns and complaints from our Filipino household workers in the Middle East. This is why I am seriously considering, if not to suspend, to decrease the number of deployment of domestic helpers, OFWs, and skilled workers, especially in the Middle East,” Bello said in a media forum on Monday, May 8.

Bello said OFWs, especially those in the Middle East, remain vulnerable to abuse by their employers.

Another reason for the plan to limit deployment, Bello said, is the scarcity of skilled workers, such as carpenters, electricians, and plumbers in the Philippines as they move abroad where they are paid higher.

“We are studying the level of shortage of our skilled workers in the country. Even I had experienced this. Before, I can easily get a plumber with much lesser cost, but now, even if you offer a considerable amount of fee, these skilled workers would ignore you. So we should now slowdown in processing the deployment of these skilled workers,” Bello added.

To solve the shortage, Bello said the labor department is fast tracking the training of skilled workers to give them enough experience to get better jobs and positions in the country. – Rappler.com