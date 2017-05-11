Quezon City Vice Mayor Joy Belmonte says her father, Quezon City 4th District Representative Sonny Belmonte, will retire from politics as a Liberal Party member in 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Unlike his daughter, Quezon City Vice Mayor Joy Belmonte, Quezon City 4th District Representative Feliciano "Sonny" Belmonte Jr will stick with the Liberal Party (LP).

Joy Belmonte made the assurance on Thursday, May 11, a day after she jumped ship to President Rodrigo Duterte's Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).

"No, he won't," said Joy Belmonte when asked if her father will soon join PDP-Laban as well.

"He will retire from politics after this last term. He will retire an LP [member]," she added.

Sonny Belmonte, who was speaker of the House during the administration of former president Benigno Aquino III, switched from Lakas-CMD to the LP in late 2009. He is currently serving his 3rd term as lawmaker.

His daughter Joy was among the 7 politicians who left the LP and took their oaths as new members of PDP-Laban on Wednesday, May 10.

These LP politicians included Quezon City Councilor Gian Sotto, son of Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto III, and the following members of the House of Representatives:

Ansaruddin Adiong, Lanao del Sur 1st District

Winston Castelo, Quezon City 2nd District

Nancy Catamco, North Cotabato 2nd District

Geraldine Roman, Bataan 1st District

Alfred Vargas, Quezon City 5th District

The LP is now down to 27 members in the House. (READ: The Liberal Party and realpolitik in the House)

The ex-LP politicians' departure comes in the midst of a possible impeachment complaint against Vice President Leni Robredo, party chairperson.

LP stalwarts in the House, however, vowed to fight for Robredo should an impeachment complaint against her proceed. (READ: Quimbo confident Alvarez will be prudent on impeachment complaint) – Rappler.com