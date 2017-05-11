All this graft cases – filed within the last 2 months, stem from the unauthorized awarding of million-peso projects to contractors in road and drainage projects

MANILA, Philippines – Former Caloocan City Mayor Enrico “Recom” Echiverri has been charged with another count of graft before the Sandiganbayan for an anomalous road project in Caloocan when he was city mayor.

This is his 8th case before the anti-graft court. All the cases were filed against him in the last two months, and have the same set of co-accused. They stemmed from the unauthorized awarding of million-peso projects to contractors in road and drainage projects.

In this latest case, Echiverri and his former city accountant Edna Centeno and former budget officer Jesus Garcia are charged for awarding a P3.6-million contract to Tuchar Constructions without the authorization from Sangguniang Bayan (city council).

The project was for the concreting of streets in Barangay 187 in Caloocan in 2012.

Taken altogether, his 8 charges involve P25 million in public funds. (READ: Ex-mayor Echiverri ordered arrested for graft, posts bail)

Echiverri's arraignment was originally set for Thursday, May 11, but it was reset due to a pending motion to quash filed by his camp. – Rappler.com