Each victim may receive a sum of P25,000 to as much as P250,000

MANILA, Philippines – Victims of human rights violations during the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos received their first tranche of compensation last Monday, May 8.

In the coming weeks, more Martial Law victims from the initial list of 4,000 approved claimants will receive the funds due them.

Rappler explains how much each victim will receive based on the point system specified under Republic Act 10368 or the Human Rights Victims Reparation and Recognition Act. – Rappler.com