Water interruption in Pasig, Taguig, Pateros May 15-16
MANILA, Philippines – Water service interruption is scheduled in the cities of Pasig and Taguig and the municipality of Pateros starting 8 pm Monday, May 15, and until 6 am the following day, Manila Water said in an advisory.
This is due to the first phase of pipe replacement and relocation works at Parian Creek, Barangay Kapasigan, Pasig City.
Around 53,000 households will be affected in the following barangays:
|
PASIG
|
TAGUIG
|
|
|
Kapasigan
San Jose
Sta. Rosa
Sumilang
|
Sta. Cruz
Sto. Tomas
Bambang
San Joaquin
Kalawaan
Buting
|
Ususan
Tuktukan
Sta. Ana
IbayoTipas
LigidTipas
Napindan
|
Calzada
Wawa
San Miguel
Hagonoy
Bambang
Portions of
New Lower Bicutan
|All Barangays in PATEROS
Manila Water advises all residents of the said barangays to store enough water to supply their needs during the interruption period. – Rappler.com