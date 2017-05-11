Around 53,000 households will be affected. See the list of barangays here.

MANILA, Philippines – Water service interruption is scheduled in the cities of Pasig and Taguig and the municipality of Pateros starting 8 pm Monday, May 15, and until 6 am the following day, Manila Water said in an advisory.

This is due to the first phase of pipe replacement and relocation works at Parian Creek, Barangay Kapasigan, Pasig City.

Around 53,000 households will be affected in the following barangays:

PASIG TAGUIG Kapasigan San Jose Sta. Rosa Sumilang Kapasigan San Jose Sta. Rosa Sta. Cruz Sto. Tomas Bambang San Joaquin Kalawaan Buting Ususan Tuktukan Sta. Ana IbayoTipas LigidTipas Napindan Palingon Calzada Wawa San Miguel Hagonoy Bambang Portions of New Lower Bicutan All Barangays in PATEROS

Manila Water advises all residents of the said barangays to store enough water to supply their needs during the interruption period. – Rappler.com