(4th UPDATE) The President's latest Statement of Assets and Liabilities shows his net worth at P27.4 million as of December 31, 2016, up by P3 million compared to June 2016

MANILA, Philippines (4th UPDATE) – President Rodrigo Duterte's net worth grew by more than P3 million in the last 6 months since he assumed the presidency, according to his latest Statement of Assets, Net Worth and Liabilities (SALN) released by the Office of the Ombudsman on Friday, May 12.

As of December 31, 2016, Duterte's net worth stood at P27,428,862.44 compared to P24,080,094.04 as of June 30, 2016.

The President's SALN was released to Rappler upon request.

Duterte's net worth grew in December because of the more than P3 million increase in his "cash on hand/bank."



From P15,305,094.04 in cash on hand as of June 30, 2016, it rose to P18,453,862.44 as of December 31, 2016.



The President's investments slightly decreased over the last 6 months. From P3.9 million as of June 30,2016, it dropped to P3 million as of December 31, 2016.



Duterte's SALN for December 31, 2016 also lists "other personal properties" worth P1 million, which was not in his June 30, 2016 SALN.

Moreover, Duterte no longer has business interests listed in his latest December 31, 2016 SALN. In June 2016, he listed himself as incorporator of Honda Cars in General Santos City and Poeng Yue Foundation Inc in Davao City.

Duterte's liability shrunk from P1.1 million to P1 million. Since June 30, 2016, the President was able to pay P100,000 off his personal loan from Davao-based businessman Samuel Uy, a friend of Duterte and donor to his 2016 campaign. Uy donated P30 million to the Duterte campaign, based on Duterte's Statement of Contributions and Expenditures.

The number of Duterte's specific properties, real estate and cars, and their values stayed the same.



The President has 7 lots all in Davao City and two house and lots, also all in Davao City, including his now famous blue green residence in Matina district. All 9 real estate properties are valued at P1.405 million, which stayed the same in the last 6 months.



Duterte also has a Volks sedan and a Toyota Rav 4 which have a combined value of P840,000, which didn't change in the last 6 months. Same goes for his household appliances and furniture valued at P350,000.

Duterte's youngest daughter 13-year-old Veronica also owns P3.080 million worth in real estate properties "purchased through the exclusive funds of the mother," Duterte's partner, Cielito "Honeylet" Avanceña. This value also stayed the same in the last 6 months.

Also listed as his relatives in government are Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, Davao City Councilor January Duterte (daughter-in-law), Davao City mayor's office secretary Benjamin Duterte (brother), Davao City Sanggunian administration officer Wilfrido Villarica (nephew), Davao City Environment Office auxillary worker Jean Villarica (Wilfrido's wife), and Court of Appeals Justice Agnes Reyes Carpio (Sara's mother-in-law). – Rappler.com