Nestor Quinsay Jr will oversee the Bureau of Fire Protection

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte appointed former Philippine National Police Intelligence Director Nestor Quinsay Jr as assistant secretary in the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Duterte assigned Quinsay the position to oversee the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) on Wednesday, May 10, the same day he appointed Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff General Eduardo Año to head the department.

His wife Evelyn Quinsay is also a Duterte appointee, named in January 2017 as a member of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) with now Assistant Secretary of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Margaux "Mocha" Uson.

DILG Officer-in-Charge Catalino Cuy said Quinsay’s experience in the PNP will work well in the position with the DILG, which also supervises the National Police Commission, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Philippine Public Safety College, and the Local Government Academy (LGA).

Quinsay, who retired from the PNP in February, was PNP’s Acting Director for Directorate for Intelligence and Director for Police Community Relations Group.

During his stint in the PNP, he received numerous recognitions such as Medalya ng Kasanayan, Medalya ng Papuri, Medalya ng Pambihirang Paglilingkod, Medalya ng Kagalingan, and the Medalya ng Katangi-tanging Gawa.

He graduated from the Philippine Military Academy in 1984, two years ahead of PNP chief Ronald dela Rosa. – Rappler.com