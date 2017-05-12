The justice committee will determine whether or not the impeachment complaint is sufficient in form and substance

MANILA, Philippines – The House committee on justice will begin reviewing the first impeachment complaint against President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, May 15.



The hearing will be held at the Nograles Hall in the South Wing Annex of the Batasang Pambansa at 9:30 am.



The panel, chaired by Oriental Mindoro 2nd District Representative Reynaldo Umali, will determine whether or not the complaint is sufficient in form and substance. (READ: FAST FACTS: How does impeachment work?)



A majority vote among the justice panel members is needed to decide if there is probable cause. Otherwise, the committee will junk the complaint.



Should the committee find the impeachment complaint sufficient in form and substance, a formal House resolution on it will be brought before the plenary. The justice panel must also draft a resolution setting the Articles of Impeachment.



If at least a third of the House or 97 lawmakers affirm the Articles of Impeachment, it will be forwarded to the Senate for an impeachment trial to be presided by the Chief Justice.



A two-thirds vote of all the members of the Senate would convict Duterte and remove him from office.



Magdalo Representative Gary Alejano, an opposition lawmaker, filed the first impeachment complaint against Duterte in March.



The mutineer-turned-lawmaker wants the President impeached for his alleged involvement in the Davao Death Squad, the bloody war against drugs, the "ghost" employees of the Davao City government when Duterte was mayor, his alleged unexplained wealth, and the President's approach in handling the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) row with China.



The odds are against Alejano, however, because at least 267 out of the 293 lawmakers in the House are allied with the President.

Duterte also counts 121 lawmakers as members of his party, the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban)



Umali, the justice panel chairperson, is also an ally of the President. – Rappler.com