Some residents say it is the 4th vehicle crash incident along the National Highway since road construction started

OLONGAPO CITY, Philippines – A trailer truck toppled over along the National Highway in New Cabalen village, Olongapo City, Friday afternoon, May 12.

The truck was going to deliver cases of beer near the crash site.

The driver, who refused to be named, told Rappler that he was avoiding the electrical cables hanging low on the right side of the highway.

It didn't help that the road was being constructed, forcing him to take the rightmost lane, where the cables were, he said.

"Nakasabit na nga ako sa kable. Wala kasing precaution. Walang sign," he said. (The [truck] actually caught the cables. There were no precautions. There were no signs.)

The driver sustained minor injuries from the mishap.

According to some residents, it was the 4th vehicle crash incident when construction started along the highway.

In 2014, Central Luzon region had the most number of deaths resulting from vehicle crash-related injuries at 1,122. (READ: IN NUMBERS: Road crash incidents in the Philippines)

The Philippine National Police recorded a total of 24,565 road crash incidents in 2015. – Rappler.com