UNDEFEATED. The Ateneo Blue Eagles men's volleyball team celebrate after their 3-peat win in the UAAP on May 6, 2017. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
EXODUS. Illegal migrants, who were rescued by the Libyan coastguard in the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast, arrive at the naval base in Tripoli on May 6, 2017. Photo by Mahmud Turkia/AFP
TENSE SITUATION. Residents watch in fear after twin explosions hit Manila's busy Quiapo district on May 6, 2017 killing 2 and injuring 6. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
AIR SPECTACLE. A girl enjoys the hot air balloon festival in Cajititlan, Jalisco state, Mexico on May 7, 2017. Photo by Hector Guerrero/AFP
VICTORY SPEECH. French president-elect Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech in front of the Pyramid at the Louvre Museum in Paris on May 7, 2017, after the second round of the French presidential election. Photo by Eric Feferberg/AFP
NOT OPEN. Activists from Greenpeace Philippines chain themselves to the gates of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources office in Quezon City on May 8, 2017 to call out the Duterte administration for allegedly bowing to big corporate interests. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
CRISIS IN CARACAS. Venezuela's opposition in fresh street protests on May 8, 2017 against President Nicolas Maduro's efforts to reform the constitution. Photo by Federico Parra/AFP
STREET ART. A painted mural by British graffiti artist Banksy depicting a workman chipping away at one of the stars on a European Union-themed flag is photographed in Dover, England on May 8, 2017. Photo by Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP
DIALOGUE WITH LAPANDAY FARMERS. President Rodrigo Duterte goes to the picket line at the foot of Mendiola Bridge near Malacañang on May 9, 2017 to talk to farmers from Tagum City, Davao del Norte. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
VICTORY PARADE. Russian servicewomen march at the Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow on May 9, 2017 to mark the 72nd anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. Photo by Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP
MANDA FESTIVAL. Indian farmers lie with sticks outside Shiva Temple in Ranchi on May 10, 2017, as they wait for blessings from the main priest of the temple. AFP Photo
FIRST FAMILY. President Rodrigo Duterte, his partner Honeylet and their daughter Veronica arrive at the Presidential hotel in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on May 10, 2017. Malacañang Photo
BELT AND ROAD. Chinese honor guards prepare for the arrival of Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 11, 2017. Photo by Wang Zhao/AFP
REPLICA. An art installation depicting a dead whale choked by plastics was unveiled morning of May 11, 2017 on the beach of Naic, Cavite to remind people about the massive problem of plastics pollution in the ocean and to call on ASEAN to address this looming problem on its shores. Photo by Greenpeace Philippines
