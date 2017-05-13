President Rodrigo Duterte says, 'May utang na loob ako. What's wrong in paying?'

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte stressed that he is the "owner" of Malacañang as he defended his decision to appoint pro-Duterte blogger Mocha Uson as communications assistant secretary.

Referring to Uson's critics, Duterte said in a video uploaded by the blogger on Friday, May 12, "Inggit lang ‘yan. Inggit 'yan sila na ikaw, dumating doon." (They're envious. They're envious that you were able to reach that.)

"At saka sinabi ko, 'May utang na loob ako.' (And I also said, ‘I have a debt of gratitude’). What's wrong in paying?"

"Tutal ako naman ang may-ari ng Malacañang ngayon," he said in a conversation with Uson in Hong Kong. (Anyway I am the owner of Malacañang now.)

Duterte on Monday, May 8, appointed Uson assistant secretary of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO). (READ: How much will Mocha Uson earn at PCOO?)

Duterte on Wednesday, May 10, already defended Uson's appointment, saying he has a debt of gratitude to her. He added that "there is no law" that disqualifies a sexy dancer from even becoming Philippine president.

Uson, who started as a sexy dancer, is Duterte's staunchest defender online. She has often propagated fake news to her 5 million followers, and has discredited mainstream media as "presstitutes."

In an investigative report by Rappler, Uson's Facebook page is described as "the lynchpin of a sophisticated pro-Duterte propaganda machine." – Rappler.com