The radio program will tackle issues on public service and will provide legal advice to listeners

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo will be hosting her very own radio program starting Sunday, May 14.

Called "BISErbisyong LENI", the hour-long weekly program wil bel tackling issues on public service and providing legal advice to listeners.

It will be aired live on RMN-dzXL 558 Khz and via its regional stations in Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Davao, and Naga City.

The program will be co-anchored by broadcaster Ely Saludar.

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) said the pilot episode, airing on Mother's Day, will cover the state of nutrition in the Philippines.

"For the pilot episode, VP Leni and Ely Saludar will be interviewing Ms Dyan Rodriguez, an advocate of nutrition in the Philippines and Nanay Lorna Tambaoan, a solo parent from Quezon City and interviewee featured on Istorya Ng Pag-Asa (INP)," said the OVP.

The launch of her radio program comes after her 15-percentage-point drop in trust ratings, according to survey firm Social Weather Stations (SWS).

SWS said in a survey conducted in March 2017, 55% of Filipinos have "much trust" in Robredo while 25% have "little trust" in her, for a net trust rating of 30%. About 20% of the respondents said they are undecided.

Though classified as still "good" by the polling firm, Robredo's March 2017 rating is significantly lower than the 45% she got in December 2016.

The radio show also comes days after the appointment of blogger Mocha Uson, among Robredo's staunchest critics, as assistant secretary who will handle the social media content of Malacañang.

She has been criticized by pro-Duterte followers, including Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, for supposedly being behind the impeachment complaint against President Rodrigo Duterte, and for speaking out against summary executions. – Rappler.com