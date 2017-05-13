The inaugural bilateral talks on the divisive South China Sea dispute will take place on the week of May 15 in southwestern China

BEIJING, China – The first bilateral talks between the Philippines and China on the maritime dispute under the Duterte administration will take place on the week of May 15 in southwestern China, said Philippine Ambassador to China Jose "Chito" Sta Romana.

The talks, the first after several years, will be the start of a long journey, as Beijing and Manila seek to “manage” the South China Sea (West Philippine Sea) dispute, a conflict that froze relations between the two countries during the previous Philippine administration.

“The first session will be the first step in a long journey…That is the first step to resolve what seems to be an unbridgeable gap,” said Sta Romana on Saturday, May 13, during a media interview in Beijing.

The first meeting will take place on the sidelines of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) event with China in southwestern China.

He, as well as Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Zhao Jianhua, are expected to participate. Other participants will include Philippine and Chinese foreign minister officials at the deputy minister and undersecretary levels.

'Exchange of views'

The half-day meeting seeks to establish a platform on which to build future sessions, which Sta Romana expects to take place twice a year.

“The first session will really cover the terms of reference, the basics, try to draw out an agenda,” he told reporters.

Given the years of conflict and tense relations, it is necessary to first have an exchange of views before the more substantial and divisive aspects of the dispute can be tackled.

“We have to clarify what is our position on the issue, and for the Chinese to clarify their position on a certain issue is at least a first step in trying to understand where the difference lies,” said Duterte’s appointed ambassador.

“It will be an exchange of views. At least, you are able to communicate, not through a megaphone but in a room where the two sides will meet, not open to the media but at least where they can speak directly to each other and try to understand,” he said.

Separate tracks

The inaugural bilateral meeting on the dispute will take place a week after the Belt and Road Forum on International Cooperation organized by China and to be attended by Duterte and 28 other country leaders.

Duterte’s attendance at the forum is seen by analysts as an affirmation of the Philippines’ desire to pursue economic cooperation with China despite the maritime dispute. (READ: Duterte in Belt and Road Forum affirms PH back in China's embrace)

Sta Romana explained that this strategy of separating economic cooperation and the dispute is a way for the Philippines to reap more benefits from its ties with China, an emerging world power.

“If you put the disputes in the front and center, the result is the relations will be frozen because the disputes cannot be solved overnight…The basic approach of the Duterte administration is to use it in separate tracks, open an area where there are no disputes, promoting economics, trade, commerce, cultural exchange,” he said.

For Sta Romana, separating the Philippines’ pursuit of its claim of the West Philippine Sea is not the same as abandoning the claim.

“Putting it in a separate track is not to abandon it, but it’s compartmentalizing,” he explained. – Rappler.com