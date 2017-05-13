NBI-Bacolod head Renoir Baldovino says a woman sought their help last month after she found out the American uploaded some videos of them having sex online without her consent

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – Operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) here arrested an American sexagenarian in his home in Barangay Taculing Friday, May 12, for allegedly uploading sex videos of him and his multiple partners on the internet.

The suspect was identified as 62-year-old Lee David Colglazier, who had been traveling back and forth to the country on a tourist visa.

NBI-Bacolod head Renoir Baldovino said a woman sought their help last month after she found out that the American uploaded some videos of them having sex online without her consent.

She was paid on several occasions to engage in sexual activities with him, Baldovino said, adding that the victim got about P1,000 per sexual act.

This prompted the NBI agents to put the suspect under surveillance for weeks.

Armed with a search warrant issued by Bacolod Regional Trial Court Branch 52 Judge Raymond Joseph Javier, the NBI operatives swooped down on the suspect’s house and recovered his laptop and cellphone, which contained multiple videos of him and different partners – female and male – in “explicit sexual acts.”

Baldovino said the suspect told them that it is not a crime to upload sex videos online in the United States. “I told him that ignorant of the law excuses no one. Here in the Philippines, it is a crime,” he added.

The American suspect, who is now detained at the NBI office here, will be charged with violating the anti-trafficking in persons act and anti-photo and video voyeurism act. – Rappler.com