President Rodrigo Duterte is open to give some Mocha Girls members government posts 'appropriate to their qualifications'

BEIJING, China – While Mocha Uson says President Rodrigo Duterte's offer to appoint more Mocha Girls to government posts is a joke, the chief executive gave more details about this possibility during a chance interview on Saturday, May 13.

Reporters in Hong Kong asked him to confirm if he is really appointing members of the all-girl dance group.

"Not all. But kung gusto nila magtrabaho, trabaho ka (But if they want to work, they can work), there's nothing wrong working with government, absolutely, I see none," said Duterte, right after his meeting with the Filipino community in Hong Kong.

He was asked which positions he would offer to members of the Mocha Girls.

"Well, hindi puwede 'yan ang maging ano, secretary (they can't be secretary). That is, a job appropriate to their qualifications," said Duterte.

The appointment of Uson, leader of the Mocha Girls, as assistant secretary for social media at the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) caused a stir among netizens.

Uson is known as a rabid Duterte online defender who has used derogatory and insulting language on her blog, and labeled some media outfits as "presstitutes" or journalists paid to write fake or biased news.

The Mocha Girls contributed to Duterte's presidential campaign by performing in his sorties.

The President admitted that it was "utang na loob" (debt of gratitude) that made him decide to give Uson a government post.

He also maintained that appointing a sexy dancer to a top government position is not against the law. – Rappler.com