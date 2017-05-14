The maiden broadcast of the Vice President's radio program 'BISErbisyong LENI' coincides with Mother's Day

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo launched her new radio program on Sunday, May 14, and talked about how life has changed after losing her husband Jesse Robredo.

The maiden broadcast of her program "BISErbisyong LENI" on RMN-dzXL 558 Khz coincided with Mother's Day.

Her co-anchor, broadcaster Ely Saludar, asked the Vice President to talk about motherhood and give her message to fellow single mothers before they proceeded to discuss their topic on Sunday – malnutrition.

"Napakarami pong kahirapan ang pagiging nanay. Pinagdaanan ko din po 'yan. Lalo na noong maliliit pa ang mga bata, talagang kulang na kulang parati ang oras. Kulang na kulang parati ang ginagawa para sa mga anak. Lalo na siguro sa mga kababayan natin na medyo kinakapos... Pero kahit gaano kahirap, alam natin na bubuti din sa darating na panahon," she said.

(Motherhood comes with a lot of challenges. I went through that. When my children were little, there was really not enough time to be with them. We always feel that we're not doing enough for them. I'm sure this is especially the case among our countrymen who are lacking in life... But no matter how hard, we know it will get better in time.)

"Ang parati kong ina-advise sa mga kaibigan ko, walang kapalit ang oras na ginugugol sa mga anak," Robredo said. (What I always advise my friends is this: Nothing compares to spending time with your children.)

Robredo added it was much easier when her husband was still alive because they took care of their children together.

"Ibang-iba naging buhay namin mula nang namatay siya. Noong buhay kasi siya, siya talagang katuwang ko, siya sa lahat. Katuwang sa buhay at pag-aalaga ng anak," she said.

(Life has changed a lot since he died. When he was alive, I could always count on him. We helped each other through life and we raised our children together.)

Jesse Robredo served as Interior and Local Government Secretary during the initial years of the previous Aquino administration. He died in a plane crash in 2012.

"BISErbisyong LENI" is an hour-long show that tackles issues on public service and provides legal advice to listeners. It is also aired on regional stations in Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Davao, and Naga City.

The maiden broadcast guested Diane Rodriguez, advocacy officer of Action Against Hunger Philippines. Robredo said she has been touring the Philippines with Rodriguez to check the situation of malnourished kids. – Rappler.com