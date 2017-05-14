This comes after the SWS released a poll showing that up to 52% or majority of Filipinos expect Duterte 'to fulfill most, if not all, of his promises'

MANILA, Philippines – Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella on Sunday, May 14, said President Rodrigo Duterte will keep his focus on the 3 gut issues he promised he will address back when he was a candidate.

Abella made these remarks after the Social Weather Stations (SWS) on Friday, May 12, released a poll showing that up to 52% or majority of Filipinos expect Duterte "to fulfill most, if not all, of his promises."

"The campaign vow of the President to rid society of drugs, criminality, and corruption is part of his overarching goal to build a progressive and inclusive nation where Filipinos enjoy a comfortable life," Abella said in a statement on Sunday.

Abella said the impact of Duterte's focus on these 3 issues is "now being felt by the people."

The survey shows that 17% of Filipinos expect him to "fullfill all" of his promises and another 35% expect him to "fulfill most" of these.

Majority support despite 11-point decline

The survey shows an 11-point decline from a similar survey conducted in June 2016, but such downward movements are generally expected as presidents serve their terms.

Public confidence in Duterte almost a year since he took office is higher than the ratings of his predecessor, Benigno Aquino III, for example, when the latter was 3 months into his term.

In September 2010, less than a majority or 43% of Filipinos expressed confidence that Aquino will fulfill his promises.

Duterte continues to enjoy widespread public support despite controversies hounding his centerpiece campaign, the war on drugs.

The SWS said confidence in Duterte is consistent with his satisfaction and trust ratings. – Rappler.com