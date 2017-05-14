It's the 3rd time that the National Democratic Front protested the alleged surveillance of Benito and Wilma Tiamzon

MANILA, Philippines – The communist National Democratic Front (NDF) cried foul over the alleged surveillance of its peace panel member Benito Tiamzon and his wife Wilma.

The communist leaders, who are involved in peace talks with the government, were supposedly tailed last Tuesday night, May 9, after their meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte in Malacañang.

They were on their way to visit farmers from Davao del Norte camped out in Mendiola when they noticed that two men aboard a motorcycle were following them.

"The Tiamzons had also just come from an audience with President Rodrigo Duterte at Malacañang the night they were followed," the NDF said in a statement on Saturday, May 13.

"They tried to shake off their tail for about half an hour before deciding to return to the Mendiola camp-out, from where friends and comrades helped them evade their pursuers. The Tiamzons noticed that the back rider was constantly talking to someone on his cellphone while tailing them," the NDF added.

NDF peace panel chairman Fidel Agcaoili said the surveillance is a violation of the Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guarantees (JASIG).

It's the 3rd time that the NDF protested the alleged surveillance of the Tiamzons, who were also allegedly tailed in March upon their arrival from backchannel talks in the Netherlands and earlier in January upon their arrival from the 3rd round of peace talks.

Agcaoili said NDF consultants Ruben Saluta, Concha Araneta, Tirso Alcantara, Ernesto Lorenzo, and Kennedy Bangibang also reported incidents of surveillance. – Rappler.com

