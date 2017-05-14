(4th UPDATE) The fire is declared under control at 6:10 pm on Sunday, May 14

MANILA, Philippines (4th UPDATE ) – Fire erupted inside the compound of Yokohama Tire Philippines Incorporated, a tire factory in Clark, Pampanga on Sunday, May 14.

According to reports, the fire started around 3:10 pm. It was declared under control at 6:10 pm.

The cause is still unknown.

Paramedics in the area told Rappler that the blaze started in one of Yokohama's warehouses inside Clark Freeport Zone. Finished tire products were reportedly destroyed.

Sherwin Rivera, a machine operator at Yokohama, said the fire started in between morning and afternoon shifts. He said there were about 1,000 employees inside, out of the total 5,000.

"Wala ngang alarm nu'ng nagsimula sunog," Rivera told Rappler. "Sabi-sabi lang kaya kami nakalabas sa fire exit." (There was no alarm when the fire started. We only heard about it so we went out through the fire exit.)

At least 6 firetrucks were deployed to put out the fire, according to the Public Safety Department of the Clark Development Corporation.

The smoke from the fire that hit the tire factory can be seen from the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX). – with reports from David Lozada, Aika Rey, and Marga Deona / Rappler.com