Fire erupts at the Yokohama Tire Philippines factory in Clark, Pampanga, around 3:30 pm on Sunday. Rappler's David Lozada files this video blog.

PAMPANGA, Philippines – Fire engulfed the Yokohama Tire Philippines factory in Clark on Sunday, May 14.

Fire trucks arrived to extinguish the fire, which erupted around 3:30 pm on Sunday. Up to 6 fire trucks were deployed to the factory.

Rappler's David Lozada files this video blog. – Rappler.com