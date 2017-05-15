The House justice committee will determine whether or not the impeachment complaint is sufficient in form and substance

MANILA, Philippines – The House committee on justice begins reviewing the first impeachment complaint against President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, May 15.

The panel, chaired by Oriental Mindoro 2nd District Representative Reynaldo Umali, will determine whether or not the complaint is sufficient in form and substance.

Magdalo Representative Gary Alejano, an opposition lawmaker, filed the first impeachment complaint against Duterte in March.



The mutineer-turned-lawmaker wants the President impeached for his alleged involvement in the Davao Death Squad, the bloody war against drugs, the "ghost" employees of the Davao City government when Duterte was mayor, his alleged unexplained wealth, and the President's approach in handling the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) row with China.



The odds are against Alejano, however, because at least 267 out of the 293 lawmakers in the House are allied with the President.

Duterte also counts 121 lawmakers as members of his party, the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban)



Umali, the justice panel chairperson, is also an ally of the President.

Watch the hearing on Rappler. – Rappler.com