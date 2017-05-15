The capacity of the MRT3 trains will be increased from 500,000 passengers daily to 600,000 passengers by December 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Long lines are a common sight at stations of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT3), but the train system's director for operations vowed this would no longer be the case by end-2017.

Deo Leo Manalo gave this assurance in a Senate hearing into the "inefficient management and maintenance" of the MRT3 on Monday, May 15.

Manalo explained the MRT3 aims to expand operations by the end of the year. This prompted Senator Grace Poe, chairperson of the Senate committee on public services, to ask if this would shorten passenger queues.

"If we increase [capacity] by 300,000 [by 2019], ibig sabihin mababawasan ang pila kung totoo 'yan (does that mean the lines will be shorter)?" Poe asked.

"Mababawasan po (It will lead to shorter lines)," Manalo replied.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon then asked when this will happen. "Kailan mawawala ang pila?" (When will the long lines be gone?)

Manalo said the long lines are "sure" to be gone by December 2017.

"By end of the year, we're projecting… Actually ngayon po sir, may pila sa peak hours, pero off-peak walang pila. By the end of the year sigurado pong mawawalan na ng pila (Actually now sir, there are long lines during peak hours but off-peak there are none. By the end of the year, the long lines are sure to be gone)," Manalo said.

Drilon asked, "You're guaranteeing na mawawala pila (that the long lines will be gone)?"

"Yes, sir," Manalo answered.

Passengers have long endured the inconvenience associated with riding the MRT3. Aside from long lines, the train system has been plagued by delays and even accidents, leading to injuries.

Some social media users expressed skepticism over the new promise of the MRT3 management.

Baka kasi nasa probinsya lahat ng tao during New Year or they'll close operations for the holidays lmao https://t.co/RUeTU765Yo — born to be historia (@lyrerook) May 15, 2017

SCREENCAP AND FRAME THIS, MY FRIENDS. Also, should we start a betting pool on this? https://t.co/Z1FOo2W86D — morx (@mcmorco) May 15, 2017

More capacity soon?

In their presentation before the Senate panel, the MRT3 management laid out operating plans from 2017 to 2019.

At present, there are only 20 3-car Czech-made trains running at 40 kilometers per hour (km/h) on old tracks during peak hours. These can carry a total of 500,000 passengers daily.

Next month, the MRT3 is eyeing the deployment of 2 more 3-car Dalian trains during off-peak hours. These can only carry the same number of 500,000 passengers per day.

By December 2017, 15 4-car Czech-made trains and 5 4-car Dalian trains would be deployed, with a capacity of 600,000 passengers daily.

By April 2018, there would be a total of 15 4-car Czech-made trains and 9 4-car Dalian trains to service 700,000 passengers daily.

By April 2019, they are targeting to increase the speed of these 15 Czech-made trains and 9 Dalian trains to 60 km/h, which can carry 800,000 passengers per day. – Rappler.com