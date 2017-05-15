Almost all the members of committee on justice present vote that the complaint is insufficient in form and substance

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives' committee on justice on Monday, May 15, junked the first impeachment complaint filed against President Rodrigo Duterte.

42 of the committee's 50 members attended the hearing, with 41 voting that the complaint was sufficient in form, and all of them voting that it was insufficient in substance.

The President enjoys a strong legislative shield in the House, counting at least 267out of 293 members as his allies.

