8 high-powered firearms are seized during the raid in Barangay Romagondong, Marogong, Lanao del Sur

MANILA, Philippines – Eleven members of local terrorist group Maute were nabbed following a raid conducted by government forces in Lanao del Sur early Monday, May 15.

Soldiers of the 6th Infantry Battalion and the Philippine National Police (PNP) – Marogong raided the group’s safe houses in Barangay Romagondong, Marogong, Lanao del Sur.

Arrested during the raid were Abdulah Daos, Nasif Esmael, Gutingon Alah, Tayro Mamanoc, Ekmad Esmail, Alvin Adam, Monib Gutumongan, Ibrahim Caronan, Cayrodin Ditarongan, Camsi Lao, and Gaso Mazo Badua.

Also seized were 8 high-powered firearms, including an M60 machine gun, an M14 rifle, and a 60mm mortar, among others.

The Maute members were brought to the Maronong PNP station for documentation and filing of appropriate charges.

"Per initial debriefing from the arrested personalities, the Maute group uses the place as staging areas whenever they plan to conduct atrocities and bombing of different targets," said Major General Arnel Delavega, commander of the Joint Task Force Central.

In a press release, the Western Mindanao Command said the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)-inspired terror group is recruiting youth members in Cotabato City and Sultan Kudarat and General Santos, through its affiliation with the Ansar Khilafa Philippines (AKP).

Lieutenant General Carlito G Galvez Jr, commander of the Western Mindanao Command, said two Maute members were also nabbed during operations in Barira, Maguindanao earlier this year. –Rappler.com