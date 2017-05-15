Alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles is back at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology facility in Taguig after two years at the women's correctional in Mandaluyong

MANILA, Philippines – Alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles was transferred to Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City early morning Tuesday, May 16.

Authorities brought Napoles from the Correctional Institute for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong City to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) facility, where she arrived past 4 am Tuesday, according to a dzBB report.

Her transfer comes after the First and Third Divisions of the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan rejected Napoles' motion to be moved to the National Bureau of Investigation custodial center, citing threats to her life. (READ: IN PHOTOS: Napoles prepares for transfer to Camp Bagong Diwa)

Napoles was detained at the CIW after a Makati court convicted her of serious illegal detention in 2015. After the Court of Appeals reversed the decision on May 8, her lawyers asked the Sandiganbayan to order her transfer to the NBI custodial center, citing threats to her life at the CIW.

However, Sandiganbayan Justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang of the 3rd Division said Napoles could not be transferred to the NBI custodial center as it is not a jail.

The Department of Justice, which is eyeing Napoles as a state witness in its planned reinvestigation of the PDAF scam, had supported Napoles' transfer to the NBI facility. (READ: Where do PH judicial bodies stand in the Napoles case?)

Napoles faces plunder charges in connection with the PDAF scam. Under the scheme, Napoles allegedly connived with lawmakers and other government officials to siphon lawmakers' PDAF through her bogus non-governmental organizations.

Gigi Reyes, another pork barrel scam suspect facing plunder charges, is also detained at the Taguig facility. Reyes was the chief of staff of former senator Juan Ponce Enrile.– Rappler.com