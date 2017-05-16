Watch the hearing live on Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The House committee on good government and public accountability wants Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos to personally explain why the capitol used P66.45 million in tobacco funds to purchase motor vehicles.

Under Republic Act Number 7171, 15% of cigarette excise taxes shall be allotted for a special support fund for tobacco farmers, who may use the money for cooperative, livelihood, agro-industrial, and infrastructure projects.

But House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas said he uncovered checks for cash advances amounting to P66,450,000 in tobacco funds that were used by the Ilocos Norte provincial government to buy the following motor vehicles:

P18,600,000 on December 1, 2011 for 40 mini-cabs to be given to barangays

P15,300,000 on May 25, 2012 for 5 secondhand buses

P32,550,000 on September 12, 2012 for 70 Foton mini trucks for municipalities

