'It's when we allow one, two, or 3 offhand remarks to pass and say he didn't mean it that we give another power over us,' says Senator Risa Hontiveros at the She for She forum

MANILA, Philippine – Senator Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday, May 16, rallied women to unite against the "growing culture of misogyny" in Philippine politics.

"The political language and value of our beloved country is still beset by a culture of misogyny," Hontiveros said in a speech at the She for She forum hosted by the Embassy of France.

"It is completely unacceptable that we have elected officials who profess love to their wives and daughters and sisters and yet flagrantly defend cheating on them," she added.

In her speech, she cited President Rodrigo Duterte's remarks about the legs of Vice President Leni Robredo at the commemoration of Super Typhoon Yolanda last year, which Robredo deemed as "tasteless," and his cat-calling of a female reporter in a news briefing last year. She also hit how the President had silenced his critics such as Senator Leila de Lima who was arrested and detained in February over drug charges.

"It's when we allow one, two, or 3 offhand remarks to pass and say he didn't mean it that we give another power over us. This is where victim-blaming comes from," she said.

Hontiveros is one of the feminist leaders who spoke in Tuesday's forum. The forum, which marks the 70th year of Philippines-France friendship, seeks to strengthen solidarity among women. – Rappler.com