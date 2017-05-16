The senator also tells Mocha Uson to stop spreading fake news and lies, and to be 'more circumspect about her choice of words and way of saying them,' especially as children listen to public officials

MANILA, Philippines – Detained Senator Leila de Lima congratulated celebrity blogger Mocha Uson for her appointment as a member of the Palace communications team and defended her from slut-shaming and misogynistic attacks.

“I would be the first to defend her against attacks that focus on people’s perception of her character or morality, based on what she used to do for a living," De Lima said in a statement dated Tuesday, May 16, following questions from the media.

Prior to her government stint, Uson was a sexy dancer who have graphic sex tips online. But for the senator, Uson's past career and relationships should not be used against her.

"I would ask people not to slut-shame her, to use her past career, relationships, or sexual history to malign her, to subject her to misogynistic attacks, or any other form of ad hominem attacks, for that matter. Those things are personal to her, and that is between her and her God,” De Lima said.

The senator seemed to draw from her personal experience, as she was attacked by no less than President Rodrigo Duterte himself for her past relationship with former security aide Ronnie Dayan. Their personal ties even became a topic of a congressional probe. (READ: 'Kailan kayo nag-climax?':Nonsensical questions at the Bilibid drugs hearing)

“I know how excited, honored and, perhaps, apprehensive Ms Uson is to prove herself worthy of the trust given to her. Therefore, I sincerely wish her all the luck,” she said.

The senator has been one of the consistent targets of Uson in her social media accounts, following the former’s criticism of Duterte and his bloody war on drugs.

Be a purveyor of truth

The senator also advised the dancer-turned-public official to stand by the truth, considering she was now part of the Palace communications team.

“First of all, I congratulate Ms Uson on her new appointment….I hope that she will be a purveyor of truth, rather than propaganda; of responsibly gathered and vetted facts and news, rather than so-called 'alternative facts' and fake news. She is no longer just a private blogger or social media personality; she is now a civil servant,” De Lima said.

“Ms Uson, it is said that the pen is mightier than the sword. Take care of the instrument – your voice – that you are wielding. Take care not to lace your tongue with the poison of lies, misinformation, misdirection, manipulation, or doubletalk,” she added.

De Lima reminded Uson that children listen to government officials, as she urged her to be a “model of dignity” for the youth.

“I implore her to be more circumspect about her choice of words and way of saying them. I do not mean that she ought to use sophisticated words. In fact, I do encourage her to speak plainly. Plain but cleanly,” De Lima said.

“Be aware that our children are listening to us. Our future generations are taking their cue from us on how to express and carry themselves. I hope that Ms Uson will prove herself a model of dignity – the dignity of a woman, a public servant – for our people, especially the youth of today,” she added.

The senator also asked Uson to “resist” being a blind follower of Duterte.

“Resist the temptation of blindly following your President, who may ask you to apply your talent and gift to sow discord or to persecute those who displease him,” De Lima said.

“In other words, I ask you to be a servant of the people because the product of your instrument – the information you disseminate, the thoughts you convey through your mouth, pen, or your keyboard – will have an impact on the lives of millions of Filipinos. It may spell the difference between nation-building and nation-destruction,” she added.

Uson, who is accused of spreading misinformation and fake news on social media, was appointed Palace Communications Assistant Secretary in May – prompting negative reactions from the public. (READ: How much will Mocha Uson ear at the PCOO?)

Duterte said he appointed Uson as payment for his debt of gratitude for the celebrity who actively campaigned for her in 2016. – Rappler.com