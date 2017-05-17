The Sandiganbayan allows the detained former senator to undergo X-ray and Magnetic Resonance Imaging of his right shoulder

MANILA, Philippines – For the second time this year, the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan allowed detained former senator Jinggoy Estrada to undergo medical examinations at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City.

The Sandiganbayan's 5th Division allowed the checkup for Thursday, May 18, from 12 noon to 6 pm "or until the examinations/procedures are terminated."

Estrada's urgent motion filed on May 12, while only requesting furlough for checkup, had already mentioned the possibility of undergoing surgery "if the pain continues to be extremely painful."

He will undergo X-ray and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) of his right shoulder.

Estrada had complained of chronic shoulder pain since 2014. He was then diagnosed with tendinitis-adhesive capsulitis or "frozen shoulder" and had therapy sessions at the same hospital.

In 2015, he was allowed to undergo checkup for pain on his left shoulder.

In January, he was granted checkup furlough at the same hospital for pain in his left knee.

Estrada will face a full-blown trial beginning June 19 for his plunder and graft cases over the pork barrel scam. – Rappler.com