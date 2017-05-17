Edgardo Angara is the second former lawmaker President Duterte has appointed as special envoy

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte appointed former Senate President Edgardo Angara as his Special Envoy to the European Union.

Malacañang released Angara's appointment papers to the media on Wednesday, May 17, showing that these were signed by Duterte on May 3.

Angara will serve in this post for 5 months, from April to September 2017.

His appointment comes a month after Duterte appointed another former lawmaker, Jose de Venecia Jr, as Special Envoy to Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

The appointments of the two herald a return to politics after a long break.

Angara, 82, hails from Baler, Aurora, was a senator for more than a decade.

He served as Senate President from 1993 to 1995, during the administration of President Fidel Ramos.

In 1998, Angara ran for vice president but lost to Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

Under the administration of Joseph Estrada, Angara became Agriculture Secretary from 1999 to 2001, and then Executive Secretary in 2001.

Angara's role as Special Envoy to EU will come with its challenges given the tense relationship between Duterte and officials of the regional bloc.

In public speeches, Duterte has frequently ranted about the European Parliament for criticizing his drug war and his bid to bring back the death penalty. On two occasions, he has flashed the lawmaking body his middle finger. – Rappler.com