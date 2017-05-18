The French embassy in Manila organizes a forum for women. Watch it on Rappler.

MANILA, Philippines – The French embassy in the Philippines organized "She For She", a forum for and about women, on Tuesday, May 16.

Women from diverse backgrounds and industries attended the event, including Vice President Leni Robredo, Senator Risa Hontiveros, and Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo.

Watch the discussions below:

Opening remarks: H.E. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to the Philippines

Keynote Speech: Senator Risa Hontiveros

The State of Filipino Women: Issues, Policies and Programs by Emmeline Verzosa, Executive Director of the Philippine Commission on Women

Women’s Priority Legislative Agenda by Representative Emmeline Aglipay-Villar, Diwa Party List

Emancipating Women: The Gabriela Way by Gertrudes Ranjo-Libang, Vice-Chairperson, Gabriela Alliance of Women’s Organizations in the Philippines

Rethinking the Filipino Woman: Feminist Challenges Since 1986 by Mina Roces, professor at the University of New South Wales, Australia

Women in the Church by Sr. Mary John Mananzan, OSB, Executive Director of the Institute of Women’s Studies of St. Scholastica’s College

Panel discussion: Feminism today in the Philippines

Moderator: Natashya Gutierrez, journalist at Rappler.com

Panel: Emmeline Verzosa, Sr. Mary John Mananzan, Mina Roces

Women on the air: Women empowerment through the media

Natashya Gutierrez, journalist at Rappler.com

Lexi Schulze, news anchor at ABS-CBN News Channel

B. Wiser, writer at Preen

Panel discussion: Women empowerment through economic activity

Moderator: Maria Katrina Manalo from MakeSense

Panel: Hilda C. Aytin, SEED Center Philippines Inc. & Entrepreneurs du Monde

Miany Rabino and Cheryl Binarao, seamstresses at Plush and Play

Maria Irene Divina Lopez of ACAY

Ma. Emma Ruga-Solasco of the Virlanie Foundation

The Struggle for Women’s Reproductive Rights by Dr. Junice Melgar, Likhaan Center for Women's Health

The body “subjected” to violence: reconciling with her body and rebuilding her identity after the abuse by Sabine Claudio, Cameleon Philippines

Panel discussion: Who is “She”?

Women of diverse SOGIE: the many facets of womanhood in the Philippine society

Moderator: Red Tani, founder and president of the Filipino Freethinkers

Jazz Tamayo, president of Rainbow Rights Philippines

Ging Cristobal, project coordinator for Asia & the Pacific, Outright Action International Nicky H. Castillo of Metro Manila Pride

Meggan Evangelista, executive director of Babaylanes Inc.

Naomi Fontanos, executive director of Gender and Development Advocates (GANDA) Filipinas

Prof. Bernadette Villanueva Neri, Deputy Director for Training, UP Center for Women's and Gender Studies

Closing remarks and call to action by Ma. Leonor Robredo, Vice President of the Republic of the Philippines

