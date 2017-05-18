WATCH: She For She Women's Forum
MANILA, Philippines – The French embassy in the Philippines organized "She For She", a forum for and about women, on Tuesday, May 16.
Women from diverse backgrounds and industries attended the event, including Vice President Leni Robredo, Senator Risa Hontiveros, and Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo.
Watch the discussions below:
Opening remarks: H.E. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to the Philippines
Keynote Speech: Senator Risa Hontiveros
The State of Filipino Women: Issues, Policies and Programs by Emmeline Verzosa, Executive Director of the Philippine Commission on Women
Women’s Priority Legislative Agenda by Representative Emmeline Aglipay-Villar, Diwa Party List
Emancipating Women: The Gabriela Way by Gertrudes Ranjo-Libang, Vice-Chairperson, Gabriela Alliance of Women’s Organizations in the Philippines
Rethinking the Filipino Woman: Feminist Challenges Since 1986 by Mina Roces, professor at the University of New South Wales, Australia
Women in the Church by Sr. Mary John Mananzan, OSB, Executive Director of the Institute of Women’s Studies of St. Scholastica’s College
Panel discussion: Feminism today in the Philippines
Moderator: Natashya Gutierrez, journalist at Rappler.com
Panel: Emmeline Verzosa, Sr. Mary John Mananzan, Mina Roces
Women on the air: Women empowerment through the media
Natashya Gutierrez, journalist at Rappler.com
Lexi Schulze, news anchor at ABS-CBN News Channel
B. Wiser, writer at Preen
Panel discussion: Women empowerment through economic activity
Moderator: Maria Katrina Manalo from MakeSense
Panel: Hilda C. Aytin, SEED Center Philippines Inc. & Entrepreneurs du Monde
Miany Rabino and Cheryl Binarao, seamstresses at Plush and Play
Maria Irene Divina Lopez of ACAY
Ma. Emma Ruga-Solasco of the Virlanie Foundation
The Struggle for Women’s Reproductive Rights by Dr. Junice Melgar, Likhaan Center for Women's Health
The body “subjected” to violence: reconciling with her body and rebuilding her identity after the abuse by Sabine Claudio, Cameleon Philippines
Panel discussion: Who is “She”?
Women of diverse SOGIE: the many facets of womanhood in the Philippine society
Moderator: Red Tani, founder and president of the Filipino Freethinkers
Jazz Tamayo, president of Rainbow Rights Philippines
Ging Cristobal, project coordinator for Asia & the Pacific, Outright Action International Nicky H. Castillo of Metro Manila Pride
Meggan Evangelista, executive director of Babaylanes Inc.
Naomi Fontanos, executive director of Gender and Development Advocates (GANDA) Filipinas
Prof. Bernadette Villanueva Neri, Deputy Director for Training, UP Center for Women's and Gender Studies
Closing remarks and call to action by Ma. Leonor Robredo, Vice President of the Republic of the Philippines
– Rappler.com