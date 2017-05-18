Absner Kudarat is found in possession of firearms and explosives after he was arrested for allegedly threatening residents in a village in Silay City

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – Local authorities are on heightened alert here after the arrest of two men in Silay City, one of them claiming to be a relative of an Abu Sayyaf member.

Police arrested Absner "Abu Rafi Ben" Kudarat and his companion, Saldy "Starring" Abebolah on Monday, May 15, after residents in Barangay E. Lopez in Silay City complained that Kudarat threatened them whenever he got drunk.

The two, both from Isabela City in Basilan, are currently residing in Silay City as Kudarat's girlfriend reportedly lived there.

Kudarat, 29, was found in possession of a .45 caliber pistol with 6 live ammunition, a magazine, and a hand grenade. He faces charges of illegal possession of firearms, ammunition, and explosive.

Authorities recovered from 25-year-old Abebolah a homemade .357 caliber revolver with 12 live ammunition and fired cartridge. He faces charges of illegal possession of firearms.

Senior Inspector Ramil Robles, deputy chief of Silay City Police Station, said it was only on Tuesday, May 16, or a day after the arrest, when authorities found out that Kudarat had links to the Abu Sayyaf.

Robles said that during the interrogation, the suspect admitted he was a relative of an Abu Sayyaf member, but authorities are still verifying this as well as his possible involvement in terrorist activities.

Robles said the suspect informed them he was in the province to visit his girlfriend.

Meanwhile, armed men were reportedly sighted in Guihulngan City in Negros Oriental Wednesday, May 17.

Senior Superintendent Henry Biñas, director of Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office, said they received a report that 20 armed men and a woman alighted from two pump boats in Barangay Basac. He added that all were observed to speak Bisaya.

He stressed they are still verifying the claims of the residents. He also urged the public to report any suspicious persons or activities.

Last month, government forces thwarted an alleged plot of the Abu Sayyaf to attack tourist sites in Bohol and kidnap foreigners for ransom payment.

The US Embassy has issued a travel advisory to its citizens, warning against travel to Palawan, another major tourist destination in the country. It said this based on "credible information that terrorist groups may be planning to conduct kidnapping operations targeting foreign nationals" in tourist sites in the province. – Rappler.com