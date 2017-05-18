Soldiers as well as cops conduct foot, air, and sea patrols amid a supposed terror threat in the province

MANILA, Philippines – The military's Western Command (Wescom) said on Thursday, May 18, that they have increased visibility in the entire province of Palawan to prevent possible terror attacks.

"Palawan remains on full alert as more interagency security fora and stakeholders' engagements on anti-terrorist efforts were undertaken this week to ensure that the province remains safe for local residents and visitors," Wescom said in a statement.

Last May 9, the United States embassy in Manila had warned its citizens against traveling to the world-famous tourist destination because of "credible information" that terrorist groups were plotting to kidnap foreigners there.

"With the sustained, coordinated, and synchronized interagency courses of action in Palawan, the province remains safe and secure," Wescom said.

Wescom said soldiers and cops have been deployed around the province to man checkpoints and conduct foot, air, and sea patrols to guard resorts, the coastline, inland waters, and possible landing sites.

Meetings were held in concerned areas to involve local government units (LGUs) and other stakeholders in the security efforts.

The Philippines also recently dealt with Abu Sayyaf presence in Bohol, another popular tourist destination. Security forces were able to foil a Holy Week attack.

The leader of that attack, the daring Abu Rami, was immediately killed in the first salvo of firefights with the military. But some of his men escaped.

Bohol's month-long nightmare ended last Monday, May 15, after the two remaining Abu Sayyaf members in the province were killed. – Rappler.com