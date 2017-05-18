Compared to 2015, Manny Pacquiao, however, registers a lower net worth in his latest Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN)

MANILA, Philippines – Senators Cynthia Villar and Manny Pacquiao are the richest Philippine senators, declaring over P3 billion each in net worth, according to their latest Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN).

Villar remains the country's richest senator, with a net worth of P3,606,034,556 in her 2016 SALN with no liabilities. She is P105,469, 076 richer than in 2015 when she declared a net worth of P3,500,565,480.

Famed boxer Pacquiao, meanwhile, declared a net worth of over P3 billion – P3,072,315,030 to be exact. His 2016 net worth is down from the P3.27 billion he declared when he was Sarangani representative in 2015.

Senator Ralph Recto ranked 3rd in the list of 24 senators, with a declared net worth of P522,610,452.59. It is lower than his P531 million net worth in his 2015 SALN.

Meanwhile, Senator Antonio Trillanes IV was the poorest in the Senate, with a net worth of P6,506,672.13. He replaces Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero in the last spot whose net worth in 2016 was at P6,602,082.09.

Here's the list of senators and their declared 2016 net worth:

Cynthia Villar – P3,606,034,556

Manny Pacquiao – P3,072,315,030

Ralph Recto P522,610,452.59

Sonny Angara – P123,949,722

Juan Miguel Zubiri – P121,768,713.77

Sherwin Gatchalian – P92,141,701.14

Grace Poe – P88,480,811.91

Frank Drilon – P82,482,955

JV Ejercito – P79,130,483.36

Richard Gordon – P66,928,851.46

Vicente Sotto III – P63,800,450

Nancy Binay – P60,483,437

Loren Legarda – P40,911,192.90

Panfilo Lacson – P38,703,615

Bam Aquino – P33,860,702.59

Alan Peter Cayetano – P24,132,490

Joel Villanueva – P21,519,770

Gregorio Honasan – P21,279,749.74

Aquilino Pimentel III P17,734,400

Risa Hontiveros P16,332,952.70

Francis Pangilinan – P9,288,108.84

Leila de Lima – P6,617,635.62

Francis Escudero – P6,602,082.09

Antonio Trillanes IV – P6,506,672.13

– Rappler.com