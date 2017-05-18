The Comelec and CHR chiefs' net worth, as well as that of the Ombudsman and chairpersons of COA and CSC, all increase in 2016

MANILA, Philippines – Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Andres Bautista has the highest net worth in 2016 among the heads of 5 constitutional bodies.

Based on his latest Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN), Bautista is worth P176.3 million, an increase of P6 million from his 2015 net worth, at P170.3 million.

Bautista declared real properties totaling P158.5 million and personal properties worth P83.3 million, while he listed liabilities amounting to P65.5 million in his 2016 SALN.

On the other hand, the poorest among them was Commission on Human Rights (CHR) Chairman Jose Luis Martin Gascon, who has a net worth of P6,079,128.33. It was around P730,000 higher than his net worth in 2015, recorded at P5.35 million.

Gascon's real properties amount to P2.96 million, while his personal properties total P4.24 million. He declared liabilities worth P1.12 million.

Net Worth, 2016 Net Worth, 2015 Bautista 176,300,000.00 170,300,000.00 Carpio-Morales 54,130,350.00 52,106,350.00 Aguinaldo 51,072,374.53 46,413,943.02 Dela Rosa-Bala 21,860,265.41 13,073,500.00 Gascon 6,079,128.33 5,349,303.67

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales is the 2nd richest, with a net worth of P54,130,350, up by P2.02 million compared to her net worth of P52.11 million in 2015.

Carpio-Morales listed P19.64 million worth of real properties and P34.49 million worth of personal properties. She declared no liabilities in her 2016 SALN.

Commission on Audit (COA) chair Michael Aguinaldo placed third, declaring a net worth of P51,072,374.53. This was around P4.66 million more than his net worth of P46.41 million in 2015.

Aguinaldo declared P53.34 million in total assets – P13.55 million in real properties and P39.79 million in personal properties – and P2.27 million in liabilities.

Having the highest increase among the 5 chairpersons was Civil Service Commission (CSC) chief Alicia dela Rosa-Bala, who has a net worth of P21,860,265.41. It was an increase of P8.79 million from her net worth of P13.07 million in 2015.

Bala's real properties amount to P1.29 million and her personal properties total P20.74 million. She has liabilities worth P171,300. – Rappler.com