The President, with co-host Rocky Ignacio, is expected to talk about human rights and his new environment secretary in the first episode on May 19

MANILA, Philippines – The first episode of President Rodrigo Duterte's television show airs Friday night, May 19.

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar announced this on his Facebook page, saying the pre-taped show will begin airing from 7 pm to 8 pm.

Duterte's show, "Mula Sa Masa, Para Sa Masa" (From the People, For the People) was envisioned at the start of his administration as a revamped version of his old weekend show which he hosted as Davao City mayor.

His new show will be similar to the Davao show format in which he talks about issues he feels strongly about with a female co-host. This time, his co-host is People's Television's Rocky Ignacio.

He is also expected to read out citizens' complaints and respond to them.

According to PCOO officials, Duterte will talk about his new Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu and his favorite topic, human rights, during the show's first episode.

It will be aired on PTV channel 4 and the "Mula Sa Masa, Para Sa Masa" Facebook page. – Rappler.com